Police in Kirkcaldy arrest three men at beach car park in connection with bogus workmen probe

By Neil Henderson
April 28, 2021, 1:24 pm
Police in Fife have arrested three men in connection with bogus workmen investigation.

Officers swooped on the vehicle in the car park at Pathhead Sands  in Kirkcaldy before making the arrests.

The road was blocked for a time leaving tailbacks as the police activity continued.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers stopped a vehicle near to Pathhead sands, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, 28 April and arrested three men in connection with investigations into bogus workmen offences.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”