Police in Fife pay tribute to Constable Carol who died after ‘battle with illness’

Police Scotland and its Fife Division have paid tribute to colleague Constable Carol Crawford who died earlier this month.

The force paid a heartfelt farewell to Carol who passed away on October 4.

Days before, on October 1, Carol, along with her parents, David and Audrey attended Police HQ in Glenrothes to meet with officers to say her farewells and she was thanked for her outstanding contribution to policing.

A spokesman for the force said: “Carol fought a brave battle with illness over a number of years and her loss will be felt by all of those who knew and worked with her.

“All of our thoughts are with Carol’s family and friends at this time.

“Carol will forever be remembered by the police family and those who knew her.”