Police in Fife investigate two indecent exposure cases in two days

Police in Fife appealing for witnesses following an indecent exposure in Dalgety Bay.

The incident happened at around 6.40pm on Thursday August 29 at Lt Sales Avenue.

A male was seen exposing himself before heading towards a wooded area directly opposite.

© Google

Since then officers have been conducting local inquiries in the area to trace the male responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

A spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a white male, aged 40-50s, with a bald or balding head, skinny build and walked unsteadily. He was wearing a dark coloured hooded jacket and dark coloured trousers.”

It is the second case of indecent exposure in the region in a week, after a man exposed himself to a 51-year-old woman in the Trondeheim Parkway West in Dunfermline.

Detective Sergeant Edward McKnight from Dunfermline CID said: “The Lt Sales Avenue area would have likely had a number of individuals in and around it at the time of this incident and anyone who recognises this man should contact police immediately.

“Similarly, anyone with any other information that can assist our ongoing inquiries is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Dunfermline CID via 101 and quote incident 3488 of August 29.

Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.