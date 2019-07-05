Police in Fife ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of girl, 15, not seen since Monday

Police in Fife are “growing increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen since Monday.

Elle Marshall, from Inverkeithing, was last seen at 2.30pm on Monday, in the area of Links Street, Kirkcaldy.

The teenager is described as white, 5ft8in tall, of slim build and with long brown hair.

It is not known what she is wearing.

Sergeant Katie Blackwell of Dalgety Bay Police Station said: “Elle has been reported missing to police and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her. She is known to have links in both the South West Fife and Kirkcaldy areas.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Elle or knows where she is to please contact police immediately.”

“If Elle reads this appeal, I too would ask that she gets in touch with police or her family to let us know that she is safe.”

Those with information can contact Dalgety Bay Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3350 of 4th July, 2019.