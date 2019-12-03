Police in Fife ask public for help in tracing two teenagers missing from the region

Police in Fife are asking for the public’s help in tracing two young teenagers who are missing.

There is no suggestion the missing cases are connected and police have not made any link between the two youngsters, who are from different parts of the Kingdom.

Olivia Leake, 13, was last seen leaving her home address in the Glebe Street area of Inverkeithing around 7pm on Monday December 2, and has not been seen or heard of since.

Police said there is growing concern for her welfare.

© Supplied

She is described as being 5ft 5in, of medium build, a fair complexion with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time she went missing Olivia was wearing a khaki jacket with a black, fur-collared hood, a white t-shirt with a red Coca-Cola logo and striped Adidas cotton leggings.

It is thought that Olivia may have travelled to the Edinburgh and Midlothian area.

Inspector Kay of the Dalgety Bay police station said: “Along with her family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Olivia’s welfare and are keen to locate her as soon as possible.

“She is known to visit the Edinburgh, Livingston and Broxburn areas. We would urge anyone who may have seen Olivia to contact us. Similarly, if Olivia is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3055 of Monday December 2.

Meanwhile, Denyn Gourley, 14, has been missing from the Kirkcaldy area of Fife since Sunday. officers said.

© Supplied

He was last seen around 1pm, and again there are growing concerns for his welfare, a spokesman for the force said.

Denyn is described as white, 5ft 3in, of slim build, with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing black or grey jogging bottoms, a dark blue bomber jacket and Adidas trainers, possibly red in colour.

Denyn has links to the Kirkcaldy and Leven areas, police said.

Anyone who may have seen Denyn since this time, or who has any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3716 of December 1.