Police in Fife appeal for help in identifying body of man found in Firth of Forth

Police Scotland are appealing for information after the body of a man was recovered from the Firth of Forth today.

A report was received of a body in the water off Preston Island, near Low Valleyfield, Culross, in the body of water at around 8.40am on Wednesday.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal, police said.

Officers are now appealing for information which could help identify the man.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins, and aged between 40 and 60. He has dark hair which is beginning to grey slightly and is bald on top.

He was wearing black Nike trainers, black 3/4 length Lonsdale jogging bottoms, a black Lonsdale hooded tracksuit top, and a Primark khaki green t-shirt with “DOWNTOWN” and the number “1989” written on it along with the picture of a skyline.

Cowdenbeath Inspector Gavin Cameron said: “If you have any knowledge about who this man is, or any information about why or where he went into the water, please call police on 101, quoting reference number 0602 of August 5.

“We really want to let his family know what has happened to him.”