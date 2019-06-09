Police in Dundee searching for missing 76-year-old woman

Police in Dundee are currently searching for a woman reported missing from the Elgin area.
Elizabeth Donald was last seen at 9am on Sunday, leaving Dundee Railway Station.
The 76-year-old is described as 5ft 5in, with grey short hair and of slim build.
She was last seen wearing denim blue trousers, a black patterned rain jacket, blue shoes and wearing glasses.
She was also in possession of a white and brown suitcase and a small grey handbag.
Any person who knows the whereabouts of Elizabeth or has seen a female fitting the description of Elizabeth is asked to contact police on 101 quoting inc number 2097.