Police in Dundee searching for missing 76-year-old woman

Police in Dundee are currently searching for a woman reported missing from the Elgin area.

Elizabeth Donald was last seen at 9am on Sunday, leaving Dundee Railway Station.

The 76-year-old is described as 5ft 5in, with grey short hair and of slim build.

She was last seen wearing denim blue trousers, a black patterned rain jacket, blue shoes and wearing glasses.

She was also in possession of a white and brown suitcase and a small grey handbag.

Any person who knows the whereabouts of Elizabeth or has seen a female fitting the description of Elizabeth is asked to contact police on 101 quoting inc number 2097.