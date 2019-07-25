Police in Dundee launch search operation after reports of van crashing into parked cars

Police carried out a search operation in Menzieshill following reports of a van crashing into parked cars.

Officers were spotted near the junction of Forth Crescent and Dee Gardens late on Tuesday evening.

A spokesman for the force told the Evening Telegraph inquiries into the crash were still ongoing.

He added that a 29-year-old male had been traced and arrested at another address in an unrelated matter during the search.

A Kia Sportage was damaged on Forth Crescent during the incident.

Images show the left-hand side of Sandra Kaszubowska’s vehicle scratched and a wheel which was broken during the collision.

The 22-year-old said six police cars and police dogs descended on the scene at around 11.30pm.

She said: “I can’t drive the vehicle now as the steering wheel has been damaged.

“I have no idea how fast the car was travelling when it collided with my vehicle.

“I was shocked to see what was going on. The driver left the van at the scene.

“A number of officers were on the scene searching the area.”

Residents living in Dee Gardens said this was one of two crashes that took place over eight hours on Tuesday.

One resident, who declined to be named, added: “There was a white car damaged in a similar incident earlier in the day.

“It was a taxi that had been damaged and the owner tried to get the driver before he drove off.

“Then, later at night, the black jeep was damaged in a similar incident by a similar-looking van. It is a tight road around that stretch but the van walloped off the black jeep.”

Another resident said she was aware of both incidents.

She added: “It must have been after 12 that I saw the police dogs were in the area. I can’t say I was surprised to see what was going on. Half the time I don’t look out the window.”