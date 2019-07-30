Police in Dundee investigating after man ‘seen to punch a woman in the face numerous times’ during argument

Police are appealing after a man was seen punching a woman in the face numerous times on a Dundee street.

The alleged assault, which appeared to be an argument of some kind, took place near to the Old Mill Complex in the Brown Street area of the city at 6.50pm on Sunday.

Officers have said that the incident was reported to them by a concerned independent witness.

A police spokesperson said: “We have not yet been contacted by the victim, and would like to trace her to ensure her wellbeing, and to deal with the assault she was subjected to.

“The woman is described as white, in her 30s, with brown hair and wearing a pale or light gold coloured dress.

“The man who punched her is described as white, aged between 30 and 35, wearing a white shirt and grey trousers.

“From their clothing, it appears they may have been at a function of some type during the day. After the incident, they headed off in the direction of West Marketgait.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”