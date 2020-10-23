Police in Dundee ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing 19-year-old who may have travelled to Somerset

Police have issued an appeal for help to trace a woman, 19, reported missing from the Dundee area who may have travelled to Somerset by train.

Lauren Poynter was last seen in Dundee city centre at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

She is known to have visited the train station, with officers believing that she may have taken a train, at some point, to Edinburgh then onto London and Taunton.

She is described as 5ft 3ins, of medium build with long dark hair and green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a navy raincoat, pink leggings and white Adidas trainers. She was carrying a black backpack.

Sergeant Nicola Robb said: “We are increasingly concerned about Lauren and would urge anyone who may know where she is or who has any information to help trace her to get in touch.

“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen Lauren at a train station, buying a ticket or getting on or off a train.

“She may be seeking accommodation in the Taunton area so I would urge anyone who recognises her description to contact us.

“Likewise, if Lauren herself sees this appeal I would ask her to get in touch with us or someone she knows to let us know that she is safe and well.

“If you can help please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2321 of Thursday, 22 October, 2020.”