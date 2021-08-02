Police attend disturbance near Kirkcaldy football stadium

A disturbance between two men near Stark’s Park football stadium in Kirkcaldy sparked a major police incident.

Police were called to Links Street in Kirkcaldy on Monday evening to deal with the altercation.

The two men were reported at around 7pm and police have said enquiries are ongoing.

‘Six police vehicles’

One source who asked to remain anonymous said: “There has been a bit of bother at the ground.

“When I walked past there were loads of police vans and officers there.

“Police were asking people to move on but they wouldn’t say what was going on.

“I saw at least six police vehicles with police patrolling the area around the ground and questioning people they came across.

“I was told that two lads had been causing trouble and that there had been shouting and fighting.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers are currently in attendance at Links street in Kirkcaldy following a disturbance involving two men which was reported to police at 7:10pm.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”