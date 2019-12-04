Police in attendance as lorry and car crash in busy Dundee city centre street

Police are in attendance after a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a lorry.

The incident took place on East Marketgait around 4pm today.

One witness said traffic was queueing up beside the accident, near to the Olympia Swimming Pool, with the lorry blocking access to the Bell Street area.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are attending a two vehicle road traffic crash in East Marketgait in Dundee.

“A car and a lorry were involved.

“There are not thought to be any injuies.”