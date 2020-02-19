Video: Police in attendance after two-vehicle collision on Dundee street

Police have been called to Dundee’s Fountainbleau Drive following a two-vehicle crash.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “It is involving two vehicles. It was reported to us at 8.40am, and there are no reports of any injuries.”

It is understood a silver Vauxhall Insignia had collided with a parked Renault Kangoo van.

The driver of the Insignia is currently being checked over by paramedics and traffic is still able to access the road in both directions.