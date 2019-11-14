Police in attendance after crash causes car to overturn on Dundee road

Police are currently in attendance on Camperdown Road after a vehicle overturned this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the Gourdie Brae end of the road following a one vehicle smash.

A white Vauxhall Astra is understood to have been involved in the incident shortly before 8am and is currently on its roof blocking two lanes.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed ambulance crews were also in attendance but it was unclear if anyone travelling in the vehicle had suffered any injuries.

She added: “We received reports of collision at 7.40am this morning. One vehicle is overturned and blocking the road.”