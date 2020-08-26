Police in Arbroath trying to trace vehicle involved in incident which left man with serious head injuries

Police in Arbroath are still attempting to trace the driver of a vehicle involved in an incident on Saturday, in which a man fell off the back of a van and sustained serious head injuries.

The incident took place at around 10.30pm in the town’s Millgate area.

A man climbed onto the back of a van which had stopped at lights, and fell off when it drove away.

He suffered serious head injuries and remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Officers are still attempting to trace the driver and the vehicle involved, which was a flatbed-type van with various pieces of equipment on it.

It briefly stopped at the traffic lights near De Vito’s nightclub before driving off.

Police have said that there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of the driver, and they are looking to trace them as a potential witness to complete the investigation.

A post on Police Scotland’s Facebook page said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, especially the driver of the van, and particularly from anyone who may have footage of it on their mobile phone, as some people were seen to be filming it at the time.

“If you can help us with our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Our reference is incident 4673 of 22nd August.”