Police in Angus ask for help tracing woman and three young children reported missing

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to trace a woman and her three young children reported missing from the Montrose area.

Iona Whyte, 38, Errol, 4, and one-year-olds James and Mary are believed to have left the area of Garrison Road, Montrose, between 2am and 3am yesterday, December 24.

Iona is described as slim build, 5ft 7, with shoulder-length brown hair. It is not known at this time what clothing they were wearing.

Inspector David Gibson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Iona and her children’s welfare and are keen to trace them as soon as possible.

“If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland as soon as possible on 101 quoting incident 0351 of December 24.

“If Iona is reading this media appeal she is requested to make contact with her family or police and let them know they are safe and well.”