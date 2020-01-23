Police in Aberdeen trying to trace missing man who has ‘connections to Dundee’

Police in Aberdeen are trying to trace a missing man who has connections in Dundee.

Michael Slater, from the Macduff area, was last seen at around 9am on January 21 in the Cornhill area of the city.

Police have said that he may still be in Aberdeen, or the north-east, but he also has connections in Dundee.

He is described as white, around 6ft 2in, with messy black hair and facial stubble.

When last seen, he was wearing a black leather biker style jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and a black beanie hat.

Inspector Craig Feroz said: “As time goes by, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Michael’s safety and wellbeing.

Our officers are carrying out a number of inquiries in a bid to trace him. If Michael is reading this, I would ask him to please get in touch with police to let us know that he is safe.”

“If you believe you have seen Michael, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 0912 of 21 January.”