Police hunting two men after attempted Dundee dog snatchings in busy city park

Police have issued a warning to Dundee dog owners after attempts by two men to steal pets in a popular city park.

They issued descriptions of the pair after incidents in Baxter Park on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland would like to advise members of the public to be aware of two males who have been attempting to steal dogs within Baxter Park, Dundee, on the afternoon of Tuesday March 9.

Attempt Dog Theft, Baxter Park, DundeePolice Scotland would like to advise members of the public to be aware of two… Posted by Tayside Police Division on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

“The first male is described as being tanned, short hair and wearing a black tracksuit.

“The second male was wearing white chinos, a black hat and a black jacket.”

Exact details of the alleged theft attempts have not been revealed.

“Any person who has seen these males are asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident PS-20210309-1872.”