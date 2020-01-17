Police hunting trio of men who attempted to break into Invergowrie store overnight

Police are searching for a trio of men who attempted to break into Invergowrie’s Scotmid store overnight.

Three men broke into and entered the store about 12:30am, however left without stealing anything and may have been disturbed.

Police said an unsuccessful attempt was made around that time to break into a white Hyundai i40 car in nearby Carslea Road, leaving the car damaged.

Officers believe the same group of people may be responsible.

A spokesman added: “Officers would like to trace three men seen on the store’s CCTV as being responsible.

“The first is described as white, slim build, wearing a light coloured baseball cap, light coloured jacket and jogging bottoms, black gloves, and trainers with a reflective stripe.

“The second is white, slim build and in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a dark baseball cap with yellow writing, a dark hoody, grey jogging bottoms and dark shoes.

“The third is described as white, slim build and in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a two-tone black and white cap, dark button-up jacket over a light hoody, and grey jogging bottoms with white stripes down the legs.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, particularly if you live nearby and have private CCTV, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.