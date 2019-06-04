Police hunting trio after Dundee City Council recycling centre broken into and tools stolen

Police are hunting down thieves who broke into a Dundee City Council recycling centre and stole a number of power tools.

The Marchbanks Depot on Harefield Road was broken into some time between 4.40pm and 6.45pm on Sunday.

The following items were taken: two Milwaukee half-inch impact wrenches, six Milwaukee batteries, a 4.5in Milwaukee grinder, a 4.5in Makita grinder, a Makita hammer drill, a half-inch Makita gun and a 3/4-inch Makita gun.

An assortment of hand tools were also taken.

Officers are looking to trace three men who were seen on CCTV forcing entry and removing items.

They are all described as male, wearing all dark clothing, two with hoods up and the third wearing a cap.

A statement on the police Facebook says: “If you have any information that could assist our investigation, in particular if you saw three men in the vicinity on Sunday afternoon or have been offered items for sale, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”