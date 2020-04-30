Police hunting people who stole dog from the garden of a Dundee property

Police are appealing for information after a dog was stolen from a garden in Dundee at the weekend and was seen “being thrown from a black car”.

A small Jack Russell cross terrier was on a lead and had been secured to a pole in the garden of a property in the city’s Turriff Street at around 4.30pm on April 26, when the owner found it had been taken.

A few minutes later he found the dog in nearby Americanmuir Road shaking and scared.

A group of people were assisting in trying to calm the dog and told the owner they had seen it being thrown from a black car – possible a BMW or Audi – with tinted rear windows.

Police have said that although the dog was not injured, it had been frightened by the experience.

A statement issued on the force’s Facebook page said: “If you were a part of this group who witnessed what happened, please get in touch with us.

“Also, if anyone has any information that could assist our investigation, particularly if you saw a car matching this description in the area around that time, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.”