Police hunting man who stepped onto road in Perth and nearly caused a crash before hurling abuse at the driver

Police are trying to trace a man who stepped out into a road in Perth in front of a car and kicked it as it passed before opening the boot of the vehicle and shouting verbal abuse at the driver and her two young children.

The incident took place at the junction of Crieff Road and Simpson Square at 4pm on Thursday.

Officers said that the man stepped out into the road in front of a white Nissan Micra and almost caused a collision.

When the car stopped a few yards later at the traffic lights, he opened the boot of the car and shouted verbal abuse at the female driver and her two young children.

He then walked away towards Simpson Square and punched the window of the car. He didn’t cause any damage.

The driver and her children were not hurt but were very shaken by the incident.

Officers would like to trace a man described as white, about 6ft in height and around 20 years old, who was wearing an oversized orange hooded top with the hood up, and blue jeans.

A spokesman for the force said: “This is a busy road and the incident happened at rush hour, so there is a good chance that has been seen by pedestrians or drivers, and may have been captured on dashcams of other cars.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”