Police hunting man after he ‘exposed himself’ to a teenager on a Dundee street

Police have launched an investigation after a man allegedly exposed himself to a 17-year-old girl in the Maryfield area of Dundee.

The incident took place near to the junction of Pitkerro Road and Anstruther Road, opposite the Stobsmuir Ponds, at around 12.20am on December 20.

The man, thought to be in his 30s, had been seen driving an older-style silver Audi around various streets in the area prior to the incident.

These included Morgan Street, Pitkerro Road, Dalkeith Road, Loraine Road and Anstruther Road.

Officers have said that the car may have been a 54 plate, but this has not been confirmed.

A statement from the force said the man in question is “about 5ft 4in and of medium to heavy build”.

He was wearing a burgundy zipped-up hooded top with a grey and black pattern on it and dark jeans.

They added: “We would also like to ask anyone who was driving in these areas late Thursday/ early Friday who may have a dashcam that captured this car, or any resident who has private CCTV, to get in touch.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”