Police hunting for three vehicles following hit-and-run which left Arbroath man injured

Police are trying to trace the drivers of three vehicles as part of an investigation into an Arbroath hit-and-run.

The incident took place around 9.50pm on Saturday on Arbroath’s Grange Road when a car struck a man and failed to stop.

Police said a 33-year-old victim suffered “minor injuries”.

However, it is understood he may have broken some ribs and his leg.

Police have asked other motorists who may have been in the area at the time to come forward with dashcam footage.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Cameron, of Dundee CID, said: “Thankfully nobody has been seriously injured as a result of this incident but we are looking for the public’s help to trace those responsible.

“We are keen to speak to the drivers of an old style silver Vauxhall Astra, a red Volkswagen Polo and a white Fiat who were seen in the area around the time of the incident.

“If you were driving either of these cars or witnessed this incident, I would ask that you get in contact with officers.

“I would also appeal to anyone that has any daschcam or CCTV footage of the area that could assist with our investigation.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 4097 of Saturday July 4.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.