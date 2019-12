A warrant has been issued for a man who admitted carrying out an assault in a church.

Martin Morgan, 31, previously pleaded guilty to punching James Carroll on the head repeatedly, causing him to fall to the ground, at Dundee West Church, Perth Road, on April 19.

© Google

The Blackness Road man failed to appear in court for a deferred sentence before Sheriff John Rafferty.

As a result, a warrant was ordered for Morgan’s arrest.