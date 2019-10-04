Police hunting bogus workmen who conned Dundee pensioner out of more than £1,000

Police are looking for two bogus workmen who conned a woman in her 80s out of a four-figure sum of money.

Officers have issued a warning to residents in Whitfield Rise following the incident, which only came to light after staff at the victim’s bank became concerned over the unusually large withdrawals from her account.

Around September 23, two men attended at the home address of the vulnerable pensioner and arranged to carry out some garden work.

They proceeded to carry out a minimal gardening job and asked for a “disproportionate” amount of money.

Over the next two weeks, they re-attended on numerous occasions and pressured the victim into giving them large sums of money and carried out no work in return.

Officers have said she gave a four-figure total to the perpetrators over the course of the two weeks.

The men are described as being in their 20s, both about 5ft 9in and of slim build. One has dark hair and one has curly hair.

They drove an older style white Transit van.

A statement from the police said: “We know from speaking to neighbours that these men have attended at other doors in the vicinity offering to do work at inflated prices, and were in the area as recently as yesterday.

“If anyone in the area has private CCTV that may have captured images of them, please let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.