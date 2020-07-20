Police hunting axe-wielding robber after he targeted Arbroath shop

Police are hunting a axe-wielding robber who targeted a lone worker at a shop in Arbroath at the weekend.

The man, who disguised his identity by wearing a black facemask, entered Sam’s Store on Ponderlaw Street at 6.20am, just 20 minutes after the store opened.

He seized just under £200 from staff member Roslyn Liddle, who was described as unharmed but shaken as a result of the incident.

Owner Rana Khan told the Tele that Roslyn had opened the shop at 6am and the assailant may have been waiting outside, staking out the location for a period of time.

He said: “He walked wearing a mask and gloves, walked to the counter, took the axe from his bag and demanded the cash from the till.

“After he was given the petty cash, he said he wanted a bottle of vodka and then demanded she give him a few packets of tobacco. He just put them in his bag and left.”

Police arrived on the scene quickly and closed the store temporarily while undertaking further inquiries.

Officers also took away CCTV footage of the incident.

Mr Kahn, told the Tele he had owned the shop for 15 years and, other than regular incidents of shop-lifting, had never encountered an incident like this.

On a previous occasion, he managed to grab a shoplifters’ arm and hold on to him until police arrived.

“Thankfully, Roslyn is okay,” he said.

“It was hard to tell, but we think the person who did this was young.”

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to come forward and help with their investigation.

The man is described as being white, aged in his thirties and of a medium build.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, black jeans, a burgundy tammy with red trainers which have a white sole.

He also wore a black facemask and carried a black rucksack over his shoulders.

Detective Constable Paul Hardie from Dundee CID said: “This was a frightening experience for the shop assistant involved who thankfully was not injured during the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man responsible and I would urge anyone who may have been in the area at this time and who may have seen this man to get in touch with us as soon as they can.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 0945 of 18 July, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.