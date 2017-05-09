Police Scotland is appealing for information regarding an incident which happened between midnight and 1am on Sunday near the Hilltown Clock in Dundee.

Two women were walking in the area when one of them was struck by a bottle deliberately thrown by the occupants of a small silver car.

The woman was unhurt by the incident but both were subjected to abuse.

Officers are keen to trace three men aged between 18-24 years who were in a small sporty silver car with a rear spoiler.