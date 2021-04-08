Police hunt vandals who trashed nursery play area and equipment in Rosyth

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses after callous youths vandalised a nursey play area.

A storage shed was broken into, fence panels destroyed and play equipment damaged at Park Road Nursery in Rosyth

Eyewitnesses report seeing several youths climbing out of the play area at around 6pm on Wednesday, April 7, a short time before the damage was discovered.

Police investigating the damage have called on anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously around the time the damage occurred to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 6.55pm on Wednesday, 7 April, to a report of vandalism at Park Road, Rosyth.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has information that could help please call us on 101, quoting incident 2744 of Wednesday, April 7.”