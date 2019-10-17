Police hunt vandals who caused ‘extensive damage’ to cars on one of Dundee’s busiest streets

Police are hunting vandals who caused “extensive damage” to vehicles parked on one of Dundee’s busiest streets.

A Nissan Juke, Hyundai i10 and Audi A3 all had their wing mirrors ripped off on Clepington Road, between Castle Terrace and Mains Loan.

Police say they were “deliberately” torn off with the damage said to be “extensive”.

The vehicles are said to have been targeted between Tuesday at 8pm and Wednesday at 7.30am.

A Tayside Police Division statement reads: “The cars – a Nissan Juke, a Hyundai i10 and an Audi A3 – were all parked on the street between Castle Terrace and Mains Loan.

“All had wing mirrors deliberately broken off, causing extensive damage. This does appear to have been a random incident with no others reported nearby and no obvious connection between the damaged cars.

“If anyone has any information that could assist our investigation, or if you live in the area and have damage to your car that we have not yet been made aware of, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/27690/19.”