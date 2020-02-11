Police hunt van driver who assaulted man in road rage incident on Fife road

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in a road rage incident.

The incident happened on the A916 Cupar Road around 7.35am on Monday morning, when a motorist was forced to stop then attacked by a van driver.

Police Constable Mark Reid of Downfield Police Station in Dundee said: “The victim was driving on A916 Cupar Road and as he approached a bend between the villages of Struthers and Craigrothie, a small panel van overtook him and two small white hatchback vehicles.

“The victim honked the horn due to the dangerous overtake and the driver pulled over, forcing the victim to stop, exit his vehicle and he was thereafter assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment.

“The incident would have been witnessed by the two drivers he also overtook and we would like to speak with them or anyone in the area at the time, they may have captured the incident on dashcam.

“The suspect is described as being in his 30s, about five foot ten inches tall, muscular build, medium length straight brown hair, orange and black two tone fleece, dark jumper underneath, dark trousers and possibly wearing boots. He drove off northbound along the A916 Cupar Road towards the Craigrothie.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 0578 of February 10 or speak to any police officer.

Alternatively the public can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via their website.

