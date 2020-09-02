Police hunt two teenagers after alleged assault next to Arbroath bakery at weekend

Police are investigating an alleged assault in Arbroath which happened at the weekend.

The incident took place at Fishacre near the junction with Barngreen, about 12.45am on Saturday.

A man was approached by two young men who initially engaged him conversation before assaulting him, causing a facial injury.

They then left the area before returning a few minutes later and attempted to confront the victim again near to Pie Bob’s Bakery. They then ran off in the direction of Brechin Road.

A spokesman said: “Officers would like to trace two males, both described as white and about 16-17 years of age. The first is about 5ft 10 and was wearing a brown tracksuit and black gloves.

“The second is about 5ft 6 and was wearing a blue hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms, and was carrying an over-the-shoulder bag.

“CCTV in the area is being checked, but we would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the relevant time, or who saw the two described persons on Friday night/early Saturday morning.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101, or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1527 of August 29.”