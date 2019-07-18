Police hunt thugs who carried out sickening homophobic attack on Dundee teenager

Police are hunting two thugs who targeted a 17-year-old in a sickening homophobic attack.

The incident took place in the city centre at around 11.40pm on Friday, when the teenager was targeted by two other boys.

The boy’s mum, who wants to remain anonymous, said: “My son was down at Slessor Gardens with his friends and he got into a bit of a verbal fight before the two guys in question appeared.

“As he started walking from Slessor Gardens towards Castle Street, they came up from behind, jumped on him and started punching him on the head and kicking him.

“This took place right at the bottom of Castle Street where the car park is.”

She added: “A young couple came walking along and got involved.

“They broke the fight up and told my son to run. He ran along Exchange Street and then Commercial Street.”

The mum revealed it wasn’t the first time her son had received homophobic abuse, similar threats having been made to him last month.

She said: “He was out with his friends on a drive and my son kept getting phone calls threatening him, saying he would be stabbed and that they were going to kill him, calling him derogatory things constantly.

“He went to his youth group the next day and was told one of the boys was waiting outside for him.

“His friend warned there had been talk of them having knives but he decided to go out anyway.

“They didn’t have knives but had their keys through their knuckles.

“The only reason it didn’t come to that was because his friends came out from the youth group and ran at the boys to chase them off.

“He’s been told he can’t go into town which has cut him off from a lot of his social outlets but he has to do it for his own safety.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We are following positive lines of inquiry after a 17-year-old boy suffered very minor injuries as a result of an assault on Shore Terrace on July 12.”

The teenager’s mum added: “The thing that is concerning me is that they are known by the police and they’re threatening people with knives and hanging around the city centre.

“I don’t for one second believe it’s just my son they’re doing it to.”