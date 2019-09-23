Police hunt three men who robbed Dundee pub

Police are appealing for information following a robbery at a Dundee pub on Saturday.

Three men forced open a locked door at the Strath Bar, Strathmartine Road, and demanded cash from two female staff members at around 2.30am.

The culprits made off with a three figure sum of money and personal items they had stolen from staff.

The suspects, who ran off towards nearby Wedderburn Street, are described as follows:

1 – white, aged 30 – 40 years old, local accent, wearing a light beige canvas jacket.

2 – white, aged mid to late 20s, about 5ft 8, skinny build, local accent and was wearing a dark coloured zipped hooded top.

3 – white, aged 30 – 40 years old, short beard, wearing light baseball cap, checked shorts and a blue/grey canvas jacket.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Cameron, Dundee CID, said: “Thankfully the two women, aged 33 and 61, were not injured but this was quite a frightening experience for them both.

“The men ran off with the pub’s till, two collections cans and a handbag so they would have been pretty obvious if seen by someone on the street at that time.

“Officers are checking CCTV and have been back in the pub and the street speaking to people in the area but we would also appeal to anyone who may have seen the men either hanging about the bar beforehand or maybe running off afterwards.

“Any information can be passed to Dundee CID via 101. Please quote reference number 0548 of the 21 September 2019 when calling. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.”