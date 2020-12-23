Police hunt three men in their 20s in connection with brawl near Dundee playpark

Police are hunting a trio of thugs who attacked two men in the early hours of Sunday while locals were sound asleep.

Police Scotland have confirmed they are looking to trace three men in connection with the incident which took place on Ceres Crescent, near to the entrance with Gillies Park, Broughty Ferry, between 4-5am on Sunday.

One victim sustained injuries to his face and his arms and was taken to Ninewells Hospital for further treatment.

Neighbours living in the area said they had seen officers conducting inquiries on Monday as part of the investigation following the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The three attackers – who were all described as being in their 20s – had been part of a larger group before the melee and fled the scene via Gillies Park.

Speaking today neighbours said they were “surprised” by the ages of those involved before highlighting the scenes at the weekend were “unusual”.

One man, who has lived in the area for more than 35 years, said: “The police were here for around an hour or so on Monday.

“They asked if I’d seen or heard anything as we live quite near to the entrance of the park, apparently one of the guys got a bit of a doing.

“I was surprised to hear the ages of those involved. If we have any trouble around here its youths using it as a drinking den or sometimes folk coming up in their cars.

“Hearing the age of these guys and what’s apparently unfolded is very unusual around here.”

Another neighbour confirmed he had also saw the police on Monday, but hadn’t seen the initial aftermath of the incident the day prior.

He said: “The first we knew about it was when the police were here on Monday, they never came to my door though.

“As my neighbour has said this type of incident is unusual, particularly when you hear the ages of those involved.

“There was certainly no police presence here on Sunday in connection with what happened.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “We are currently investigating an incident which happened in Ceres Crescent, Broughty Ferry, near the entrance to Gillies Park, between 4am and 5am on Sunday, December 20.

“Two men were assaulted by three members of a group of about seven men who had been in the street at that time.

“We would like to trace three men in connection with this incident. The first is white, about 25 to 27 years old, 6ft in height and average build, with short brown hair.

“He was wearing a waist length dark jacket with a hood which was down. The second is white, between 23 to 28 years old, 5’8 to 5’10 and large build, with mid length brown curly wavy hair. The third is only described as white and in his mid 20s.

“All three spoke with local accents.”