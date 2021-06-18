Police hunt thieves who stole vehicles worth £40,000 in Fife break-in

Police are hunting thieves who made off with £40,000 worth of vehicles after a break-in at a Fife property.

A Blue BMW 3 Series and a Black VW Tourag were stolen from premises in Low Road in Auchtermuchty.

Officers say the incident occurred sometime between 11pm on Friday, June 11 and 6am On June 12.

Thieves forced entry to the property before taking the keys to two vehicles.

Public appeal for information

Now a public appeal has been made calling on anyone who may have seen the vehicles anyone acting suspiciously to come forward.

Detective Inspector Karen Muirhead of Dunfermline CID said: “Enquiries into the circumstances of this housebreaking are ongoing and we are determined to do what we can to identify those responsible.

“The local community have been supportive and helpful to the police enquiry.

“however, I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or who may have seen the vehicles described to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

“Although, the property was secure and entry was forced, I would also like to take this opportunity to remind home owners to review their security.

Police message

“Make sure you keep your doors and windows locked at all times.

“I would also urge everyone in the area to remain vigilant, and report anything which looks out of the ordinary.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0938 of 12, June 2021, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.