Police hunt thieves who stole 500-year-old mill stone from Fife castle

Police are hunting thieves who stole a 500-year-old stone mill stone from a 13th century castle in Fife.

The 16th century artefact is thought to have been stolen between 12pm on March 17 and 10am on March 18 from Aberdour Castle.

Police investigating the theft say the large circular stone object would have required at least two people to lift it.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Sadly, despite our checks, the issues at Aberdour Castle continue.

“This 500-year-old mill stone was stolen from there between 12pm on 17/03 and 10am on 18/03.