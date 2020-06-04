Police hunt thieves who sneaked into Angus home and stole money and medication

Police are appealing for information about a late-night sneak-in theft in Forfar.

Officers said at some point between 8:30pm on Tuesday June 2 and 3am on Wednesday June 3, money and medication was stolen from a property in Glenogil Terrace.

A spokesman said: “The house was entered through an apparently unlocked back door. A three-figure sum of cash and a quantity of prescribed medication were stolen.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.