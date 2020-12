Police are hunting for thieves who stole a van from a Perth business.

The Citroen Relay was taken from Glamis Place on Monday.

Officers believe the van was taken sometime between 1am and 7.30am.

The van is marked with the logos of a local fencing and decking firm, and had the registration SL70 ONX when it was taken.

The van stolen was a Citroen Relay. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.