Police hunt statue thieves after four cherubs stolen from estate near Kinross

Police are trying to hunt down thieves who made off with valuable statues of cherubs in Perthshire.

Four statues were stolen from an estate near Kinross between June 9 and 19.

Police say each statue weighs more than 35kg and individually they are worth “well into four figures”.

Officers say “extensive inquiries have already been made”.

Any information about the statues’ whereabouts can be reported to Police Scotland on 101, using reference number 2594 of June 19.