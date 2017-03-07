Police are on the hunt for “despicable” thieves after the home of a man who died in a recent fire was raided.

Scott Kerr passed away after a blaze in his Waggon Road flat two weeks ago.

Officers are now investigating after the 32-year-old’s Leven home was broken into on Friday at about 10.30pm.

A TV, games console and computer games were taken by the thieves.

Detective Sergeant Jim McGuinness of Leven CID said a positive line of inquiry was being followed but urged anyone who may have witnessed the break-in to come forward.

He added: “This is a despicable crime, which neither the police nor the local community will tolerate.

“This was a property where a man recently died and this incident will just add to the agony already felt by his family.

“I would urge anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the break-in, or who has information on persons responsible or the whereabouts of the stolen property, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.