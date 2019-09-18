Police hunt pair of attackers who assaulted couple outside Dundee Co-op

Detectives are appealing for information after a man and woman were assaulted in Dundee on Saturday.

Around 9.20pm, a man and woman were outside the Co-op in Brook Street when they became involved in an altercation with another man and woman.

As a result, one couple, a man aged 44 and a woman aged 42 were knocked to the ground and seriously assaulted.

The female victim suffered a serious facial injury and was taken to Ninewells Hospital, while the man who was attacked suffered bruising to his eye, however he did not require any medical treatment.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “The female suspect is white, with long dark hair and wearing a black Nike tracksuit.

“The male suspect is also white, around 6ft tall, wearing a maroon coloured t-shirt and blue jeans. Both suspects are described in their late 30s or early 40s.

“Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are reviewing CCTV footage for any additional information on the suspects.”

Detective Constable Andrew Howe said: “From enquiries carried out so far, we know there were a number of people at the ATM machine who would have witnessed this attack.

“There are also a number of properties that overlook the shop and I am appealing to people in the area to contact us.

“A young woman has sustained a serious facial injury and any small piece of information could prove significant in our enquiries and help us trace the couple responsible for this attack so please do pass it on.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CID officers at Dundee Police Station via 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.