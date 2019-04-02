Police hunt on after man stabbed in the neck in Fife attempted murder

A man has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed in the neck during an attempted murder in Fife.

Emergency services were called to an address on Fod Street in Dunfermline at around 7.30pm on Monday.

The 36-year-old man, who has not been named, was found to have sustained a serious neck injury.

He was rushed to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police have confirmed they are treating the incident as an attempted murder and inquiries to find the person responsible are ongoing.

