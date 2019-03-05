Tuesday, March 5th 2019 Show Links
Police hunt men who assaulted woman and man after getting off bus in Dundee

by Reporter
March 5, 2019, 6:05 am
The passengers disembarked at Dundee Bus Station
Police are hunting two men who got off a bus in Dundee’s bus station and assaulted a man and a woman.

The pair were seen at the Seagate station yesterday between 6-7.30pm, having boarded the service in Manchester.

After carrying out the assault the men retrieved their luggage and were seen to walk down Trades Lane towards Dock Street.

The woman who was assaulted required medical treatment at the scene.

Bus services leaving the station following the incident were delayed while police carried out their inquiries.

A police spokesman said: “We are investigating an incident which happened at Dundee bus station.

“Two men were seen to assault a man and a woman after getting off a bus, which they had boarded in Manchester.

“If anyone witnessed this incident, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Our reference is CR/5662/19.”

