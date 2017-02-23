A teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a busy Tayside road.

Police are appealing for information following the incident yesterday at about 4.40pm.

The youngster was walking with a friend on Perth’s Dunkeld Road when they were approached by two men, near to the Stagecoach Group building.

She was thereafter sexually assaulted.

Officers are looking to track down two men in connection with the attack.

One is described as aged 20 to 25-years-old, 5ft 11in tall of slim build, with short brown hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a dark red tracksuit top and blue jeans.

The second man is of the same age, around 5ft 9in tall of slim build, short dark brown hair and clean shaven. He was wearing dark coloured clothes.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/4722/17 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”