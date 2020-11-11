Police hunt man ‘with foreign accent’ who committed serious sexual assault in Perth

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault on a 25-year-old woman near Perth High Street.

Uniformed and detective officers are carrying out extensive inquiries into the incident, which took place in the alleyway between Ramsden’s and Superdrug at around 3am on November 8.

Police say the perpetrator is around 5ft 8in, has a tanned complexion and spoke with a foreign accent.

Officers are currently carrying out house to house and CCTV inquiries in the area.

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente of Police Scotland’s Divisional Rape Investigation Unit said: ‘‘We have a number of officers dedicated to this inquiry and I would urge anyone who might be able to identify the man responsible or anyone who saw someone matching that description in the area, to get in touch with Police Scotland on 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Callers should quote the reference 0590 of November 8.”

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.