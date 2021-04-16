Police hunt man with bandana face covering after car deliberately set on fire outside Dundee home

Police are hunting for a man wearing a bandana face covering seen shortly before a car was deliberately set on fire outside a Dundee home.

A white Audi Q5 parked in a driveway in Hoylake Place in the Downfield area of the town was badly damaged by a deliberately-set fire at about 11.15pm on Saturday, April 10.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed investigators were looking to trace a man wearing all dark clothing and a bandana-style face covering seen nearby at the time.

Officers have also issued a public appeal urging anyone who was in the area at the time or witnessed anything suspicious to contact police on 101 quoting incident reference 4745 of April 10.