Police hunt man who headbutted OAP, 81, in local road rage attack

An 81-year-old man was headbutted in the face during a horrific road rage flare-up in Blairgowrie.

Police are hunting the driver who shouted and swore at the pensioner, before attacking him in the town’s Croft Lane.

The elderly driver was waiting behind an Asda home delivery van when he was approached by his furious attacker.

The driver, who stepped out of a dark-coloured vehicle, shouted at the OAP before kicking his car.

When the pensioner got out to check for damage, he was assaulted and head-butted on the nose.

His attacker got back in his car and drove off along Leslie Street.

The assault happened at about 4.30pm on Thursday December 13.

The suspect is described as white and thought to be in his 40s or early 50s.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are looking to trace the driver of a vehicle following a road rage incident in Blairgowrie which left an 81-year-old man with a facial injury.”

The incident has shocked the local community.

Blairgowrie councillor Caroline Shiers said: “I was horrified to hear of this incident and would encourage anyone with any information on the identity of this individual to contact the police as soon as possible on 101.”

Fellow councillor Bob Brawn said: “It is an appalling assault and the assailant needs to be caught.”