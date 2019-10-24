Police hunt man who entered Dundee flat and sexually assaulted woman

Police are hunting a man who entered a Dundee flat and sexually assaulted a woman.

Detectives are scouring CCTV and carrying out door-to-door inquiries following the incident at a property on Balunie Crescent.

The sexual assault on the woman in her early-30s took place between 10am and 11.30am on Saturday, October 19.

Police say the culprit was wearing a black scarf, black tracksuit top and bottoms, and a black, tammy-style hat.

He is said to have spoken with a Dundee accent.

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente said: “This has been a particularly distressing incident for the woman involved and we have a number of officers dedicated to this enquiry.

“I would urge anyone who has been aware of any men fitting this description acting suspiciously around the area and who have not come forward to do so.

“As well as a significant enquiry team working on this case dedicated additional uniformed officers are also patrolling in the area.”

Anyone who recognises the description of the man, or has any information on the incident, is asked contact police on 101 or to speak to any officer quoting 28062/19. Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.