Police hunt man wearing dress who exposed himself to woman and girl in Kinross

Police are hunting for a man wearing a dress – who exposed himself to a teenage girl and a woman in Kinross.

The incident happened Kirkgate Park on Tuesday morning, when the man targeted a 15-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s.

He then ran off in the direction of the nearby golf course.

Officers have described the suspect as around 6ft tall, of slim build with short, scraggly, dark hair.

Purple and white dress with hoodie

He was wearing a purple and white dress with a black hoodie.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Although there were no other witnesses in the immediate vicinity at the time, given the very distinctive description, it is possible he could have been seen elsewhere nearby during the evening.

“Anyone with any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3242 of July 27.”